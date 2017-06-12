CSX Officially Agrees to Pay $84 Million to Keep Hunter Harrison
CSX Corp. has officially agreed to pay $84 million as part of the process to bring Hunter Harrison on board as the CEO, executing an agreement on June 16 that shareholders approved earlier in the month. CSX will pay $55 million to hedge fund Mantle Ridge to reimburse money previous paid to Harrison.
