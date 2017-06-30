CSX Corporation (CSX) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.
Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 50 shares during the period.
