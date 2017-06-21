CSX Corporation (CSX) Receives Consen...

CSX Corporation (CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Read more: Daily Political

Shares of CSX Corporation have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

