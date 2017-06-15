CSX Corporation (CSX) Receives a oeBuya Rating from Bank of America Corporation

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor CSX Corporation with our free daily email newsletter: 's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the transportation company's stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.