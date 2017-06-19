CSX agrees to appraise Putnam Line la...

CSX agrees to appraise Putnam Line land for greenway

Months of stalled negotiations are back on track that could finally take a long-abandoned rail line and turn it into park land. CSX Corp., has backed off its earlier demands of $10 million for a mile or so stretch of land along the Broadway corridor that used to be part of the Putnam Line, and instead agreed to have an appraiser give his own assessment of the land's value.

