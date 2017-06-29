Crash at crossing
Anderson said she and others stayed and directed traffic to keep anyone else from hitting it until law enforcement arrived. -Messenger photo by Joe Sutter A car hit this piece of pavement and flipped end over end while westbound on Iowa Highway 7, according to Webster County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Christie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC