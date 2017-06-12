Columbia Gorge commission backs count...

Columbia Gorge commission backs county's denial of railroad expansion

23 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

An Oregon county had substantial evidence when it denied Union Pacific Railroad's proposed track expansion along the Columbia River where an oil train derailed last year, a board ruled Tuesday. The Columbia River Gorge Commission upheld the findings by Wasco County commissioners who cited concerns about the project's impacts on the treaty rights of Native American tribes in rejecting the railroad's application last November.

Read more at OregonLive.com.

Chicago, IL

