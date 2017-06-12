CN to spend $500 million in technolog...

CN to spend $500 million in technology with eye on driverless truck threat

Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

Canadian National Railway says it will spend $500 million over the next five years on technology to improve its safety, efficiency and competitive edge, partly in response to the potential threat posed by driverless trucks. CEO Luc Jobin told an investor conference Wednesday that the country's largest railway will make the investments to improve operations and stay ahead of changes to the trucking sector that are expected to evolve quickly over the next decade.

