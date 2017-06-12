CN fined $125K for 2015 diesel spill ...

CN fined $125K for 2015 diesel spill in North Saskatchewan River

The Canadian National Railway Company has been handed a $125,000 fine for a 2015 diesel spill in the North Saskatchewan River. The spill happened in April 2015, after a piece of equipment that collects and separates spilled materials into water and hydrocarbons broke down.

