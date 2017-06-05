Class I Rail Traffic May 2017 Update ...

Class I Rail Traffic May 2017 Update - Riding The Rails To Solid Results In 2017

Total Class I rail traffic through May of 2017 was up 5.3 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 7.1 and 3.4 percent. Class I total traffic continued to accelerate during May of 2017.

Chicago, IL

