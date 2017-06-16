Clark Street Subway Tunnel Repairs Begin Tonight
Subway riders traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan on the 2 and 3 trains on weekends will need to plan ahead as repairs begin Friday night on a tunnel damaged during Superstorm Sandy. The move is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's multi-year effort to fix equipment inside the Clark Street subway tunnel, which runs under the East River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC