Clark Street Subway Tunnel Repairs Begin Tonight

Subway riders traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan on the 2 and 3 trains on weekends will need to plan ahead as repairs begin Friday night on a tunnel damaged during Superstorm Sandy. The move is part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's multi-year effort to fix equipment inside the Clark Street subway tunnel, which runs under the East River.

