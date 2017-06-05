City working with CPa Sto keep trains...

City working with CPa Sto keep trains on schedule during Eighth Street bridge demolition

As the Eighth Street bridge comes down, the City of Brandon is working closely with Canadian Pacific Railway to ensure the major demolition project does not impact train operations. The busy rail yard has a train frequency of approximately 18-23 trains per 24-hour period, according to CP spokesperson Salem Woodrow.

