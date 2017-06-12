Christie says he's confident Trump wi...

Christie says he's confident Trump will pay for rail project

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this March 12, 2016, file photo, an Amtrak train passes a New Jersey Transit train stopped to discharge and board passengers at Elizabeth train station in Elizabeth, N.J., along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that he's confident that the project to build a new tunnel between New Jersey and New York will continue, even though a plan to fund it isn't part of President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC