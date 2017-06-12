Christie says he's confident Trump will pay for rail project

In this March 12, 2016, file photo, an Amtrak train passes a New Jersey Transit train stopped to discharge and board passengers at Elizabeth train station in Elizabeth, N.J., along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that he's confident that the project to build a new tunnel between New Jersey and New York will continue, even though a plan to fund it isn't part of President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

