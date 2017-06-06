Canadian National Railway Dodges a St...

Canadian National Railway Dodges a Strike, and the Energy Sector Dodges a Bullet

In this segment from Market Foolery , host Chris Hill, Million Dollar Portfolio 's Jason Moser, and Stock Advisor Canada 's Taylor Muckerman consider a labor dispute that could have been a real issue for our neighbors to the north -- and for the U.S., too. While Canadian companies may not get a lot of media attention in this country, Canadian National Railway is one of the continent's biggest freight movers, and its connections to the energy industry, for example, run deep.

