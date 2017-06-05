Campaign to save old Alton Train Stat...

Campaign to save old Alton Train Station reaching end of the tracks

Yesterday

Alton Area Landmarks Association President Terry Sharp warned time is running out for any chance to save the old Alton Train Station, currently still operating off College Avenue. When the new train station opens sometime next month, the old one will be abandoned, Sharp said.

