Bipartisan letter demands answers on rail extension

Having grown tired of the finger-pointing and excuses from state agencies about the progress of the Lackawanna Cut-Off train project, Washington's newest "problem solver" added his voice to those elected officials demanding answers. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th Dist., headlined a bipartisan letter that was sent to the commissioners of New Jersey Transit and the state Department of Environmental Protection requesting a "timely update" on the current delays and the reasoning behind them.

