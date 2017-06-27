Big rig crossed flashing signal prior to train collision, cops say

The front of a tractor-trailer belonging to Warren County Trucking crossed flashing railroad crossing signals into the path of a Norfolk Southern train with three engines and 67 loaded railcars Tuesday, June 27, 2017, on Route 512 in Bangor. (Courtesy photo The front of a tractor-trailer belonging to Warren County Trucking crossed flashing railroad crossing signals into the path of a Norfolk Southern train with three engines and 67 loaded railcars Tuesday, June 27, 2017, on Route 512 in Bangor.

