Big rig crossed flashing signal prior...

Big rig crossed flashing signal prior to train collision, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The front of a tractor-trailer belonging to Warren County Trucking crossed flashing railroad crossing signals into the path of a Norfolk Southern train with three engines and 67 loaded railcars Tuesday, June 27, 2017, on Route 512 in Bangor. (Courtesy photo The front of a tractor-trailer belonging to Warren County Trucking crossed flashing railroad crossing signals into the path of a Norfolk Southern train with three engines and 67 loaded railcars Tuesday, June 27, 2017, on Route 512 in Bangor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC