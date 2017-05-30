Ancient Sloth and Bison Fossils Turn Up in LA Metro Dig

It's been around 11,000 years since giant ground sloths roamed North America, but evidence of one of them recently surfaced in Los Angeles, during excavation for a transit project managed by the LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Fossils from a giant sloth and a bison were unearthed on May 16 in a layer of sandy clay about 16 feet below Crenshaw Boulevard between 63rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, according to a post published online May 31 by The Source, a blog about the LA Metro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.