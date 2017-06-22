Analyzing Freightcar America

Analyzing Freightcar America

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and Freightcar America are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and Freightcar America's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC