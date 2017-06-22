Analyzing Freightcar America
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and Freightcar America are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and Freightcar America's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
