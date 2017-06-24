AHTD selects alternative for Hwy 89 U...

AHTD selects alternative for Hwy 89 Union Pacific Railroad overpass project

Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department identified a preferred alternative for the Highway 89 Union Pacific Railroad overpass and realignment project. City officials and AHTD representatives had a public hearing in Mayflower in April to hear residents' input on the project.

Chicago, IL

