A spill of 90 litres of diesel in Edmonton costs CN Rail $2.5 million in fines

16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A spill of 90 litres of diesel fuel into an Edmonton storm sewer will cost Canadian National Railway more than $2.5 million in fines. The federal government says the company has been ordered to pay up after pleading guilty to several environmental charges this week.

