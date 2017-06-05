'A place for imagination': Vast MosaiCanada exhibit set to open on...
'A place for imagination': Vast MosaA Canada exhibit set to open on banks of Ottawa River To enter the soon-to-be complete MosaA Canada 150/Gatineau 2017, visitors first walk into an exact replica of a 1920s Canadian Pacific Railway station - except that it's sheathed in living plants instead of boards and shingles. A duplicate of the first CPR steam locomotive to take passengers across Canada, it waits to symbolically carry visitors through a vast spectacle celebrating the country's sesquicentennial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|18 hr
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC