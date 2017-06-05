'A place for imagination': Vast MosaiCanada exhibit set to open on...

'A place for imagination': Vast Mosai...

'A place for imagination': Vast MosaA Canada exhibit set to open on banks of Ottawa River To enter the soon-to-be complete MosaA Canada 150/Gatineau 2017, visitors first walk into an exact replica of a 1920s Canadian Pacific Railway station - except that it's sheathed in living plants instead of boards and shingles. A duplicate of the first CPR steam locomotive to take passengers across Canada, it waits to symbolically carry visitors through a vast spectacle celebrating the country's sesquicentennial.

