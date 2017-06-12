5 dead after freight train hits van in central Illinois
Five people in their 70s and 80s died after a freight train hit their minivan as they returned from an ice cream social in central Illinois, Illinois State Police said Thursday. The person driving the silver minivan failed to yield to the oncoming Union Pacific train at a rail crossing near Nokomis on Wednesday evening, Christian County and state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC