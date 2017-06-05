1852: Grand Trunk hitches up the iron horse age
Forget The Last Spike: Southwestern Ontario's railway age began with the incorporation of the Grand Trunk Railway on Nov.10, 1852, more than 30 years before the Canadian Pacific Railway was completed, to build a rail line between Montreal and Toronto. Within a few short years, Montreal-based Grand Trunk would link Sarnia, London and Southwestern Ontario with the U.S. Midwest and northeast, helping to push Canada toward Confederation.
