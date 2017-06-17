17-year-old struck and killed by trai...

17-year-old struck and killed by train in Cos Cob

MTA chief Ronnie Hakim tours site of a Metro-North derailment in Rye, N.Y. on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating the death of a 17-year-old male hit and struck by a train at Cos Cob station at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017.

