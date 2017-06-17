17-Year-Old Male Hit, Killed By Metro...

17-Year-Old Male Hit, Killed By Metro-North Train At Cos Cob

A 17-year-old male was hit and killed by a Metro-North train over the weekend in Greenwich, according to a railroad spokesman. The name of the victim has not been released as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority continues to investigate, Metro-North spokesman Shams Tarek said.

