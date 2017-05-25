Woman loses arm and leg, but survives...

Woman loses arm and leg, but survives being run over by freight train in west Salt Lake City

17 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Union Pacific Railroad freight train struck a woman about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in west Salt Lake City, severing an arm and a leg. Public safety dispatchers said the incident took place near 50 South and 600 West, and that the female victim was initially believed stuck under one of the Union Pacific cars.

