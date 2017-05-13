Wish Night aims to top $2 million dur...

Wish Night aims to top $2 million during May 20 gala at Hilton Anatole

19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Wish Night grossed a record $2 million last year for Make-A-Wish North Texas , and organizers say they hope to top that at the organization's gala May 20. Children's Health and president and CEO Christopher J. Durovich are honorary chairs, in recognition of their partnership with the agency. "Under the leadership of Mr. Durovich, Children's Health has become a valuable referral partner as we seek to grant over 650 wishes this year alone," said Make-A-Wish North Texas president and CEO Scotty Landry.

