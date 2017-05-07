Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies C...

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Issues Earnings Results

2 hrs ago

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $982.67 million for the quarter.

Chicago, IL

