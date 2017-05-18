Wabtec signs $160M contract with Sout...

Wabtec signs $160M contract with South Florida transit system

Wabtec Corp. and the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority have reached a $160 million deal for a positive train control system on SFRTA's commuter rail system.

