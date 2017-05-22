UPDATE 1-Proxy adviser ISS recommends CSX shareholders vote for $84 mln CEO reimbursement
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that owners of CSX Corp stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison. The recommendation is a boon for activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge, which is trying to convince shareholders to agree to the payment.
