Union Pacific spending $57 million on Kansas rail upkeep

The Omaha-based railroad that employs more than 1,200 Kansans said $43 million will be spent on maintaining railroad track and $12 million on upkeep of train bridges in the state. One of its key projects in the state this year is replacing nearly 103,000 railroad ties and installing more than 53,000 tons of rock on its rail line between Topeka and Herington at a cost of $13 million.

