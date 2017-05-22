Tunnel mega project hinges on fate of aging bridge
A decision by Congress about funding a replacement for a 107-year-old bridge will signal whether the region's largest and most pressing infrastructure project is in jeopardy. Amtrak is counting on about $750 million from a federal funding program called the Core Capacity Improvement Program to begin building a $1.5 billion span by the end of the year to replace the Portal Bridge, a 950-foot-long connection over New Jersey's Hackensack River.
