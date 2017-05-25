Tree planting near Riverbank Discover...

Tree planting near Riverbank Discovery Centre celebrates Canada's 150th birthday

18 hrs ago

Frank Tacan, left, leads local dignitaries in a ceremonial tree planting, including Ken Fosty of Tree Canada, Brandon-Souris Conservative MP Larry Maguire, Jordan Sisson, assistant to Brandon East Progressive Conservative MLA Len Isleifson, Kate Fenske of Canadian National Railway and Brandon assistant deputy mayor Barry Cullen at the Riverbank Discovery Centre. Three trees planted during a special ceremony on Wednesday had a symbolic meaning - cedar represented First Nations, maple represented Canadian National Railway and white spruce is Manitoba's provincial tree.

