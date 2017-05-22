Train speed to increase from 25 to 49 mph through New Roads
Residents in New Roads should take note that the trains will begin to move faster through the area beginning Sunday, June 4. According to a press release issued by The Kansas City Southern Railway Company , the speed will increase from 25 to 49 mph. This increase will include the 2.6 miles of track located between Major Parkway and Woodman Road.
