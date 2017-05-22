Train speed to increase from 25 to 49...

Train speed to increase from 25 to 49 mph through New Roads

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Residents in New Roads should take note that the trains will begin to move faster through the area beginning Sunday, June 4. According to a press release issued by The Kansas City Southern Railway Company , the speed will increase from 25 to 49 mph. This increase will include the 2.6 miles of track located between Major Parkway and Woodman Road.

Chicago, IL

