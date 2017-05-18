Train Derails Near Mason City
Authorities said it happened on the 14000 block of 170th St., about 2 miles northwest of Rockwell near Mason City, around 1:30 p.m. According to Union Pacific Railroad, 32 of their cars derailed from a southbound train. Two were carrying liquid petroleum gas.
Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
