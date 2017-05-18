Train Derails Near Mason City

Train Derails Near Mason City

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

Authorities said it happened on the 14000 block of 170th St., about 2 miles northwest of Rockwell near Mason City, around 1:30 p.m. According to Union Pacific Railroad, 32 of their cars derailed from a southbound train. Two were carrying liquid petroleum gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr 23 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC