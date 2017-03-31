Thornburg Investment Management Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, PTC Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, ...
Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company Thornburg Investment Management Inc buys Alibaba Group Holding, PTC Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, CenturyLink Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Yandex NV, Colony NorthStar Inc, CVS Health Corp, Yum China Holdings Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Blackstone Group LP, Baidu Inc, KKR LP, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Thornburg Investment Management Inc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
