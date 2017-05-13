Teen hit by train, killed crossing tr...

Teen hit by train, killed crossing tracks in Canadian

18 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

A teenager was killed Saturday evening in Canadian when she was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train while attempting to walk across the tracks, according to Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis. The 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene by Hemphill County Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Dunnam.

