Teen hit by train, killed crossing tracks in Canadian
A teenager was killed Saturday evening in Canadian when she was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train while attempting to walk across the tracks, according to Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis. The 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene by Hemphill County Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Dunnam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC