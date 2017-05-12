Secretly Approved in Alaska, Will LNG Trains Soon Appear in Rest of US?
In 2015, a federal rail agency authorized the Alaska Railroad Corporation to ship its first batch of liquefied natural gas by rail in Alaska, but granted this permission behind closed doors, according to documents obtained by the Center for Biological Diversity , filing the request on January 17, according to documents on file at Regulations.gov. As previously reported by DeSmog, much of the natural gas currently obtained via hydraulic fracturing currently has no delivery mechanism , due to lack of both pipeline capacity and current legal authority to ship it on freight train tank cars.
