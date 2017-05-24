Savant Capital LLC Buys 12 Shares of ...

Savant Capital LLC Buys 12 Shares of Kansas City Southern

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

