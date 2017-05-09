Roadshow: When, oh when, will Autumn Parkway finally open?

Q You predicted that the Autumn Parkway extension in San Jose would open in March. It is now May. Any update? David Ginsborg, Mehrdaud Nik-Ahd and others A Folks, remember all that drought-busting rain? That delayed the opening between the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and Julian Street, which will now happen in mid-June when the signal at Autumn and Julian is activated.

