Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited - Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76.

