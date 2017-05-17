PUCO approves the upgrades of rail crossings in Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie and Lake counties

COLUMBUS, OHIO The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today approved construction authorization from the Ohio Rail Development Commission directing Norfolk Southern Railway and CSX Transportation to upgrade active warning devices at the following rail crossings in Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie and Lake counties. CSX Transportation will upgrade active warning devices at the Newell Street grade crossing in the city of Painesville, Lake County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PUCO Media Release Rss Feed.