PUCO approves the upgrades of rail crossings in Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie and Lake counties
COLUMBUS, OHIO The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today approved construction authorization from the Ohio Rail Development Commission directing Norfolk Southern Railway and CSX Transportation to upgrade active warning devices at the following rail crossings in Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie and Lake counties. CSX Transportation will upgrade active warning devices at the Newell Street grade crossing in the city of Painesville, Lake County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PUCO Media Release Rss Feed.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC