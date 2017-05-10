Pedestrian struck by New Jersey Transit train in Shore town

SPRING LAKE - North Jersey Coast Line rail service was temporarily suspended south of Long Branch on Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train, according to NJ Transit. NJ Transit reported that service was suspended due to a trespasser strike on the North Jersey Coast Line in Spring Lake before 6:30 a.m. However, by 7:15 a.m. NJ Transit was reporting that rail service had resumed in both directions between Bay Head and Long Branch stations, but that service was subject up to up to 20-minute delays.

