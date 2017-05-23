NYC transit tests system designed to detect people on tracks
Testing is under way on a new track alarm system that aims to alert approaching trains when someone has gone onto the tracks of the New York City subway system. Members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board on Monday moved forward with a bundle of contracts worth nearly $2 million to test the new technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC