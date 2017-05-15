NYC helping pregnant commuters get a seat on the train with new buttons
The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority is giving moms-to-be free, wearable buttons to encourage train and subway riders to offer up their seats to those expecting. The MTA announced the campaign Sunday, which also aims to do the same for those with a disability and senior commuters.
