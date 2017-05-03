NJ Transit announces summer return of late-night train line
New Jersey Transit is restoring a late-night train that will travel between New York City and the Jersey shore for the second summer in a row. The train will stop in Elberon, Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Belmar, Spring Lake, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head.
