NJ Legislature Votes to Expand Some Gun Rights, For a Change
A bill narrowly expanding the kinds of retired law enforcement officers who may carry handguns in New Jersey passed the state Senate on Thursday and is headed to Gov. Chris Christie. New Jersey's Legislature is better known for trying to tighten the state's gun control laws, some of the toughest in the nation.
