Newer MTA trains taking a beating, performance starting to lag
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's fleet of cars - old and new, alike - saw their performance tank from a brutal life on the rails. The subway environment is so unforgiving, even some of the shiny, technologically souped-up trains in the MTA's "New Millennium" fleet trail older, sturdier models in their performance.
