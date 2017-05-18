New York governor urges Trump to provide emergency funds for Penn Station
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to treat disruptions in train service at Manhattan's Pennsylvania Station as an emergency and provide federal assistance to fix "deplorable" conditions at the transit hub. Cuomo said 600,000 daily commuters who use rail service at Penn faced a "summer of agony" if essential track repairs were left under the control of Amtrak, which operates the nation's busiest train station.
